|
|
of Wakefield. March 5. Wife of the late Frank A. Chinchillo. Mother of Karen-Noel Capizzi and husband Anthony of Townsend and Peter J. Chinchillo of Wakefield. Sister of the late Nancy Brennan. Grandmother of Philip and Erika. Also survived by four great grandchildren. Visitation for family and friends at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Monday from 9:30-10:30am followed by a Funeral Mass in the Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 1155 Main St., Wakefield at 11am. Interment, Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to one of the following, Northeast Animal Shelter, 347 Highland Ave., Salem, MA 01970, Gentle Giants Draft Horse Rescue, 17250 Frederick Rd., Mt. Airy, MD, 21771 or , 5001 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN, 38105 For obit/ directions & guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.com.
View the online memorial for Sally G. (Picardi) Chinchillo
Published in Boston Herald on Mar. 8, 2020