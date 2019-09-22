Boston Herald Notices
Folsom Funeral Service
87 Milton St
Dedham, MA 02026
(781) 326-0022
Funeral Mass
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
5:00 PM
St. Mary's Church
420 High St.
Dedham, MA
Salvatore F. Bonfilio Jr.

Salvatore F. Bonfilio Jr.
of Dedham, Sept. 18. Loving son of Kathleen Bonfilio of Marshfield, dear brother of Frank Fox and Nicholas Bonfilio of Wrentham and Zachary Bonfilio of TX. Also survived by 3 nieces and 1 nephew. Relatives and friends are invited to his Funeral Mass on Monday, Sept 23 at 5PM at St. Mary's Church, 420 High St., Dedham. A celebration of life will follow. Interment is private. For obituary and to sign guestbook, visit website.

Folsom Funeral Home

www.folsomfuneral.com



Salvatore F., Jr. Bonfilio
Published in Boston Herald on Sept. 22, 2019
