of Dedham, Sept. 18. Loving son of Kathleen Bonfilio of Marshfield, dear brother of Frank Fox and Nicholas Bonfilio of Wrentham and Zachary Bonfilio of TX. Also survived by 3 nieces and 1 nephew. Relatives and friends are invited to his Funeral Mass on Monday, Sept 23 at 5PM at St. Mary's Church, 420 High St., Dedham. A celebration of life will follow. Interment is private. For obituary and to sign guestbook, visit website.
Published in Boston Herald on Sept. 22, 2019