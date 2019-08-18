|
age 69, of Brockton, died peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family on August 16, 2019. Sal was the beloved husband of Deborah H. (Donovan) Pullia for 46 years. Born and raised in Brockton, he was the son of the late Salvatore and Cornelia (Beneduci) Pullia. Sal graduated from Brockton High School in 1967 and St. Francis College in Maine in 1971. Sal thoroughly enjoyed a successful career with the Store 24 Corporation for 24 years, bringing creativity and innovation to the company, and then continued his career with Christy's Markets before his retirement from 7- Eleven.
Sal was a consummate entertainer with a personality larger than life. He loved making people laugh, especially with magic tricks, and was always ready with quick wit and a heartwarming smile. While at St. Francis, he was senior class president and deejayed at the school's radio station. His greatest passion was always music. Sal loved playing bass guitar with his band, The Underground Railroad. Most notably, the group toured with Chuck Berry and Bo Diddley throughout New England during the summer of '69.
As he got older, he linked his musical talents with his professional career by writing jingles and singing radio commercials with his band for Store 24. He also enjoyed golfing, fishing, painting, poker nights with his brothers-in-law, and listening to music.
Above all else, he was most proud of the family he created with his devoted bride, Debby. Sal was the adored father of Rebecca DiFalco and her husband Michael of Bridgewater, Vincent Pullia of Mansfield and Melissa Pullia of Boston; cherished grandfather of Adriana and Alexander Pullia and Emily and Charlotte DiFalco; and brother of the late Thomas Pullia and his wife Nancy. Sal was brother-in-law to Mary and the late David Paris, Jo-ann and the late Stephen Birdsall, Patricia and Hugh MacKinnon, and Nancy and Paul Kerrigan. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Visiting Hours will be held in the Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont Street (Rte 123) Brockton, Tuesday, August 20, 2019 4-8pm. The funeral procession will gather at the funeral home Wednesday at 9:30am for a Funeral Mass in Our Lady of Lourdes Church at 10:30am. Burial in Calvary Cemetery. The family would like to express deep gratitude to the many medical professionals who have cared for him, with special acknowledgement to Dr. Albert Ackil and his staff, for twenty years of exceptional commitment and heartfelt care. Donations in Sal's name may be made to the Brain Injury Association or the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. For online condolences and directions visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in Boston Herald on Aug. 18, 2019