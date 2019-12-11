Boston Herald Notices
|
Samuel Alvarez Notice
Dec 6th, of Saugus, formerly of Malden. Beloved husband of Melida (Dillon) Alvarez. Devoted father of Carmen Cecilia Alvarez Freeman, Raquel Alvarez-Segee, Melissa Alvarez, Celia Alvarez, and Louis M. Alvarez, all of Saugus. Cherished brother of Nestor Manuel Alvarez Ruiz of PR, Jesus Areil Alvarez Ruiz of FL, Ada Alvarez Ruiz of PR, Sixto Alvarez Ruiz of PR, Miriam Alvarez Ruiz of NC, Bienvenido Alvarez Ruiz of PR, Neida Alvarez Ruiz of PR, Gricielio Alvarez Ruiz of PR, Celia Alvarez Ruiz NC, Esterbina Albarez Ruiz of PA and the late Jose Antonio Alvarez Ruiz and Miria Milagros Alvarez Ruiz. Proud grandfather of 8 and great-grandfather of 1, and uncle to 34 nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be held at the Weir-MacCuish Golden Rule Funeral Home, 144 Salem St, Malden on Thurs, Dec 12th, at 10 AM. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Wed, Dec 11th, from 4 – 8 PM. For Obituary and directions, www.weirfuneralhome.com



Published in Boston Herald on Dec. 11, 2019
