(8/26/36) - 4/17/20
long time resident of Randolph, MA,
(formerly from Kinston, NC),a prominent businessman for years in the Dorchester area passed peacefully on Friday, April 17, 2020 at the Beth Israel Hospital in Boston.
For over 50 years, "Sam" (as he was known to all) was the owner-operator and Master Barber of Lawson's Hair Salon on Washington Street, Dorchester, MA.
He served on numerous boards, worked with the developers who made substantial changes in the area where he was located; was a loving friend, mentor and confidante to many, and persistently emphasized to the youth that there are no
short cuts in life. Sam was highly religious, and most recently attended The Tabernacle House of Praise in Randolph where he was an active Deacon until his injury.
As a southerner looking for a better opportunity, "Sam" relocated to Boston in the late 50's.Shortly there after he married Magdlene Loftin (deceased) to whom he was a devoted husband for 57 years.
In parting he leaves loving sons: Reginald Lawson and Samuel S. Lawson, Randolph, MA; affectionate grandsons Jordin K.M. Lawson and Kaleb Rotman, Randolph, MA, a devoted brother Herman Lawson, Kinston, NC and adoring sisters, Marie McDaniel, Kinston, NC, Helen Lawson, Dierdre Lawson,
Boston, MA and a caring brother-in-law, James Howard, Kinston, NC.(Sam's father, mother, four brothers and three sister all predeceased him).
Sam leaves to mourn his passing a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, in-laws, and close friends and associates. Special recognition and thanks given to his care-givers and loyal friends who visited and prayed with him constantly.
Interment is Private. A Memorial celebrating Sam's life will be held at a later date.
Published in Boston Herald on Apr. 28, 2020