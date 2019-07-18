|
of Houston, passed away Friday, the 5th of November 2010. He was born the 31st of October 1945 in Kermit, Texas to the late Thelma and George McAuley. He was preceded in death by one brother and three sisters.
Sam is survived by his daughters: Lori Small & husband Joe and Angela Morales & husband Jose; and 5 grandchildren; brothers: Clifford McAuley and Skeet McAuley; sisters: Pat Thompson, Joan Moore and Kana Webster.
Sam was a proud father and devoted grandfather. He had enormous love for his family and cherished his friends for life. His positive spirit touched many.
A memorial service is to be conducted at half-past two o'clock in the afternoon on Saturday, the 4th of December, in the Tea Room of The Heritage Society, 1100 Baby Street in downtown Houston.
In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions in Sam's honor be directed to The Food Allergy & Anaphylaxis Network, 11781 Lee Jackson Hwy., Suite 160, Fairfax, VA 22033-3309; or to one's favorite charity.
Published in Boston Herald on July 18, 2019