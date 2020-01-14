|
78, of Brockton, native of Quincy, January 11, 2020. Sandra was the wife of the late James Gaudiano Sr.; daughter of the late Henry and Quirena Raymondi; mother of James Gaudiano Jr., and Michele Clarke and her husband Vincent; grandmother of Corina Gaudiano and Melanie and Catie Clarke; sister of Judith Scarry; Godmother of Melissa Scarry-Contrino and her husband Vincent; and an aunt and cousin of many. Relatives and friends are welcome to calling hours Thursday 3-7 p.m. in Waitt Funeral Home, 850 N. Main St., Brockton, her funeral from Waitt Funeral Home Friday at 9:30 a.m., funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. in Christ the King Parish, then reception. Cremation and private committal. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Susan G. Komen https://ww5.komen.org/ (Breast Cancer Foundation) For Sandra's complete obituary, please
visit www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.
Published in Boston Herald on Jan. 14, 2020