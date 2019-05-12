|
71, of Rotonda West, FL passed away on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Englewood Community Hospital.Born on August 24, 1947 in Brockton, MA she had been a resident of Charlotte County for fourteen years coming from North Reading.She was a loving wife, mother and homemaker for her family who still had time to help others. A former vice president of Outraged, Inc., the first organization for the protection of sexually abused children, she was a fierce child advocate. Survivors include her childhood sweetheart and devoted husband of fifty-three years: Edward D. Mola; one son: Dean L. Mola of North Reading, MA; one daughter: Andrea (David) Bird of San Diego, CA; one sister: Donna Tankard of Martha’s Vineyard, MA; one brother: Charles Whiting; four grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and cousins.The Family will be planning a celebration of Sandra’s life at a later date.Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, Post Office Box 1000, Department 142, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 in memory of Sandra Mola. Englewood Community Funeral Home with Private Crematory has been selected to handle arrangements. You may share a memory with the family at www.englewoodfh.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/sandra-jane-mola
