Dearest Joe and Family ~



We so wish, that we could be with you and your loving family, during these darkest hours. We loved Sandra, like a Sister. Sandra was the best friend that anyone could have. We will forever continue to love her in Heaven, as we did so on earth.



An extraordinary woman has left this earth, but Sandra will remain forever in our hearts. Loving memories of all of us together, sharing countless wonderful times, will live on.



Words just can't say enough. Please know that we mourn with you and pray for your strength

through this painful loss.



With heartfelt sympathy and much love,

Susan and Frank Mauriello

Susan Mauriello

Family Friend