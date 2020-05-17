Sandra L. (Gopen) Motzkin
1944 - 2020
of Lynnfield May 12. Beloved wife of Joseph E. Motzkin. Loving mother of Joseph H. Motzkin and his wife Lisa of Lynnfield, and the late Michael M. Motzkin. Loving Grandmother of Joseph L. and Amanda M. Motzkin.She is survived by her brother Alan Gopen and nephew Mark Gopen of TX. She is also survived by her many loving friends and other family members who cherished her kind and generous spirit. Funeral Services are private and are in the care of the McDonald Funeral Home, Wakefield. For obit/guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.com



View the online memorial for Sandra L. (Gopen) Motzkin

Published in Boston Herald on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 16, 2020
Dear Joe, Jerry and I are very sorry for your loss. Sandra was a very kind and gentle woman. She is now in heaven with Michael. We will keep her in our thoughts and prayers.
Jerry and Alice Pezzella
Family Friend
May 16, 2020
Sandra was the kindest person that I ever knew. She was always thinking of other people first. She was a joy to be with. Now heaven has a new angel, Sandra!
Elaine Figliola
Friend
May 15, 2020
She will always be around spiritually and looking over her loved ones..
John Torosian
Friend
May 15, 2020
We send our condolences to your family.
She was such a sweet and generous person.
She is with Michael now. love to all

Judy and Al Fraumeni
May 15, 2020
So sorry to hear of Sandra's death. My deepest sympathy to Joe and his family. I have known Sandra since junior high. She was a wonderful person.
phyllis dubin feld
Friend
May 15, 2020
Dearest Joe and Family ~

We so wish, that we could be with you and your loving family, during these darkest hours. We loved Sandra, like a Sister. Sandra was the best friend that anyone could have. We will forever continue to love her in Heaven, as we did so on earth.

An extraordinary woman has left this earth, but Sandra will remain forever in our hearts. Loving memories of all of us together, sharing countless wonderful times, will live on.

Words just can't say enough. Please know that we mourn with you and pray for your strength
through this painful loss.

With heartfelt sympathy and much love,
Susan and Frank Mauriello
Susan Mauriello
Family Friend
May 15, 2020
On behalf of the entire Ruggiero family, our deepest condolences to the Motzkin family on the loss of a true treasure. Mrs. Motzkin was always kind and generous, and never without a smile on her face. She will be greatly missed by all those fortunate enough to have known her.
Mark Ruggiero
May 15, 2020
So sorry for your loss. My deepest heartfelt condolences to Joe & your entire family. To the good old days on Almont Street!
Barry Chiet
Classmate
May 15, 2020
Ralph and I were sorry to hear of Sandra's passing. We had a lot of fun and laughs together. She always made you feel welcomed. Our prayers and thoughts are with Joe and his family at this difficult time.
Ralph & Rosalie Procopio
Family Friend
May 15, 2020
We were saddened to hear of Sandra's passing. She was a kind and generous person who made everyone feel welcome and special. Our prayers and thoughts are with Joe and family at this difficult time.
Sharon and Frank Adamo
Frank and Sharon Adamo
Neighbor
May 14, 2020
love you nana my bff
joey motzkin
Grandchild
May 14, 2020
Sandra was always so kind and thoughtful whenever we saw her. She was so friendly and caring and always had a kind word. We are so sorry for your loss at this most difficult time. You are in our thoughts and prayers.
Alan, Lisa and Mia Liss
Friend
May 14, 2020
Stephen & Cheryl Kriteman of Marblehead send our condolences and will send a prayer that she will
be always be remembered for her love and always smiling. Class of 1962 and she was the class.
