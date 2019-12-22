|
age 75, of Swampscott and formerly of Lynn, died on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at her home, surrounded by her loving family, following a brief illness. She was the loving and devoted wife of Edward P. Zitano with who she shared over 47 years of marriage. Sandra was the daughter of the late Sante and Dorothy M. (Smith) Leone. In addition to her husband Ed, Sandra is survived by her brothers, James Leone and his wife (Sharon) of Lynn, Richard Leone and his wife Susan of Lynn and Ronald Leone and his wife Michelle of Wells, ME; her sisters, Dorothy H. Leone of Swampscott and Mary Pickering and her husband Michael of Lynn; her sisters-in-law, Elaine Koury, Margaret Leone and Ellen Leone and her many cherished nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins and close friends. In addition to her parents, Sandra was predeceased by her brothers, Robert and Joseph Leone.
A Funeral Service was held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 in the SOLIMINE FUNERAL HOME, LYNN. Burial was in Swampscott Cemetery. Donations in her memory may be made to Massachusetts General Hospital, GYN Oncology Research Fund, In the name of Ceasar Castro, 55 Fruit St., Boston, MA 02114 or to YMCA North Shore Cornerstone Program, 245 Cabot St., Beverly, MA 01915. Online guestbook at www.solimine.com
