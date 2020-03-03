|
|
of Winchester, passed away on February 29. He was 79 years old. Beloved husband of the late Maria E. (Giacchetto) Signorino. Devoted father of Marc-Anthony Signorino and his wife Kelli of Alexandria, VA. Adored grandfather of Alexandra Signorino. Cherished son of the late Giuseppe and Elvira (Buonauito) Signorino. Dear brother of Silvana Signorino of Marlboro, Aldo Signorino of Las Vegas, NV. and Paula Neuner of Saugus. Loving uncle of Albie Facada. Funeral from the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., Medford on Friday, March 6, at 9AM, followed by a funeral Mass celebrated in St. Joseph Church, 118 High Street, Medford, at 10AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Services will conclude with burial in Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. Visiting hours will be Thursday from 4- 8PM. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Santo's name can be made to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1942. Sam was a U.S. Army veteran. He was the owner of Forum Provision Co., a whole food distribution company. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit: www.dellorusso.net.
Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes
Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
View the online memorial for Santo G. "Sam" SIGNORINO
Published in Boston Herald on Mar. 3, 2020