of Chestnut Hill, entered into rest on March 27, 2020 at the age of 99.
Sara was born in Budesti in the Transylvanian Alps of Romania and was caught up in the Holocaust with her family. She survived Auschwitz with two of her sisters, Hannah and Etta, and immigrated to the U.S. in 1949. She was a fighter. As the strongest of the three sisters, she fought to survive and save her sisters by sharing her meager daily ration with them at the end of each day. She was a consummate homemaker, wonderful cook, and smart businesswoman, managing an apartment building with her husband and sister's children.
Beloved wife of her surviving husband Harvey Lewin. Beloved aunt of Sally Cohen and Richard Robbins of Portsmouth, NH; Herb Auerbach and Lisa Flaherty of Jenkintown, PA; Steven Auerbach of Brighton; Chaya Vadel and the late Eli Vadel of Hadera, Israel; and Tova and Asher Morgenstern of Hadera, Israel. Dear aunt of Francine Levin Ochs of Longmeadow, MA; and Susan Levin Robbins of FL, Sidney Levin, Mark Levin and Steven Levin all of Massachusetts. Cherished great aunt of Jacob Cohen and Rose Chaffee-Cohen; Nathan and Rachel Cohen; Katie Auerbach and Derrick Goodwin; and Gregory Auerbach, Ofer Vadel of Stamford CT; and Shay Vadel, Keren Vadel, Michal Morgenstern and Chen Morgenstern in Israel. Adored great-great aunt of Leo who brightened her last days. Loving sister of the late Etta Auerbach and Jack Auerbach, the late Rochel Fogel, Hannah Krimsky, and Mollie Goldstein and Hersh-Edel Goldstein. Dear daughter of the late Herman and Chaia (Ingbar) Goldstein.
Private graveside services will be held at Sharon Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations in Sara's memory may be made to the New England Holocaust Memorial, www.nehm.org.
Published in Boston Herald on Mar. 29, 2020