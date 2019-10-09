Home

POWERED BY

Services
St Ann By the Sea Catholic Ch
591 Ocean St
Marshfield, MA 02050
Memorial Mass
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Ann by the Sea Church
587 Ocean Street,
Marshfield, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sarah Greene
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sarah Ann "Sally" Greene

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sarah Ann "Sally" Greene Notice
of Wrentham, October 3, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Mary A. Greene. Sister of the late Marie T. Puliafico of Milton, and the late Margaret N. Greene. Survived by her Wrentham family and friends and her nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, October 11th at Saint Ann by the Sea Church, 587 Ocean Street, Marshfield, MA at 10:00AM. Interment Private. If desired, contributions in Sally's memory may be sent to the Wrentham Developmental Center, PO Box 144, Wrentham, MA 02093. The Dolan Funeral Home of Milton is assisting the Greene family with arrangements. www.dolanfuneral.com



View the online memorial for Sarah Ann "Sally", Greene
Published in Boston Herald on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sarah's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.