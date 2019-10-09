|
of Wrentham, October 3, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Mary A. Greene. Sister of the late Marie T. Puliafico of Milton, and the late Margaret N. Greene. Survived by her Wrentham family and friends and her nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, October 11th at Saint Ann by the Sea Church, 587 Ocean Street, Marshfield, MA at 10:00AM. Interment Private. If desired, contributions in Sally's memory may be sent to the Wrentham Developmental Center, PO Box 144, Wrentham, MA 02093. The Dolan Funeral Home of Milton is assisting the Greene family with arrangements. www.dolanfuneral.com
Published in Boston Herald on Oct. 9, 2019