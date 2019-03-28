|
of Billerica, and formerly of the North End, on March 26, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Antonio and Angelina (Vozzella) Marinella. Loving wife of the late Joseph Longo. Beloved mother of Salvatore J. Longo and his wife Ann of East Bridgewater, Anthony J. Longo and his wife Nancy of Everett, Maria T. Civetti and her partner Michael Fisk of Newport, RI, Angel M. McCarthy and her husband Denny of Billerica, and Andrea Capachietti and her husband Louis of Winchester. Cherished grandmother of Amanda, Salvatore Jr, Jordana, Angelica, Joseph, Andrew, Joy, and Anthony II; great-grandmother of Jack. Dear sister of Maria Gioia of Medford, Joseph Marinella of Franklin, and the late Frank Marinella. Also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Predeceased by son in law Jackie Civetti. The family will receive visitors on Friday from 4-8pm in the Waterman-Langone Funeral Home, 580 Commercial St., Boston. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday at 10am in St. Leonard Church, 320 Hanover St., Boston. To join procession to church, be at funeral home by 9am. Services will conclude with interment in Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. In lieu of flowers, donations in Sarah’s memory may be made to: St. Leonard Restoration Fund, 320 Hanover St., Boston, MA 02113. For online condolences and/or directions, please visit: www.bostonharborsidehome.comWaterman-Langoneat Boston Harborside617-536-4110 http://www.lastingmemories.com/sarah-p-marinella-longo
Published in Boston Herald on Mar. 28, 2019