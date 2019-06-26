|
Of Saugus, age 62, June 19, surrounded by her family. Daughter of the late George & Esther (Howard) McCabe. Beloved sister of George McCabe & his wife Sharon of Pelham, NH, Michael McCabe & his wife Teresa of Stoneham, Kevin McCabe & his wife Mary of Saugus, Keith McCabe & his wife Nollaig of Saugus and the late Donna McCabe. Dear aunt of Erin, Michael & his wife Danielle, Jason, Melissa & her husband Nick, Colleen & her companion Brendon, Kian, Finn & Bradley. She is also survived by great niece & nephews; Cameron, Carly & Parker. Registered nurse Union Hospital. Relatives & friends are invited to attend an hour of visitation in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS on Friday 8:30 am to 9:30 am, followed by a funeral mass at 10 am, in Blessed Sacrament Church, 14 Summer St., Saugus at 10:30 am. Donations in her memory may be made to the North Shore Cancer Walk @ nsmcgiving.partners.org/2019Walk or to the . Interment Riverside Cemetery, Saugus. For directions & condolences BisbeePorcella.com.
Published in Boston Herald on June 26, 2019