Boston Herald Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Brien Funeral Home
146 Dorchester Street
South Boston, MA 02127
(617) 269-1600
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
O'Brien Funeral Home
146 Dorchester Street
South Boston, MA 02127
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Gate of Heaven Church
615 East Fourth Street
South Boston, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sharon Toomey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharon M. Toomey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sharon M. Toomey Notice
of South Boston passed away on December 13th 2019. Devoted daughter of the late Joanne (Faherty) Toomey. Loving sister of Robert L. Toomey Jr. of Abington, Patrick M., his wife Kathleen of South Boston, Marianne E. of Brockton, Pamela J. of Brookline and Michael W. Toomey and his wife Kathleen of Scituate. Also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and her dear friend Karla (Keegan) Callow. Visiting hours will be held in the O'Brien Funeral Home, 146 Dorchester Street, South Boston, on Tuesday from 4-8PM. Funeral Mass in Gate of Heaven Church, 615 East Fourth Street, South Boston on Wednesday at 10am. Interment Cedar Grove Cemetery, Dorchester. In lieu of flower donations may be made in Sharon's memory to the Lindemann Mental Health Center, 25 Staniford Street, Boston MA 02114.



View the online memorial for Sharon M., Toomey
Published in Boston Herald from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
View All Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sharon's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -