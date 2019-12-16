|
|
of South Boston passed away on December 13th 2019. Devoted daughter of the late Joanne (Faherty) Toomey. Loving sister of Robert L. Toomey Jr. of Abington, Patrick M., his wife Kathleen of South Boston, Marianne E. of Brockton, Pamela J. of Brookline and Michael W. Toomey and his wife Kathleen of Scituate. Also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and her dear friend Karla (Keegan) Callow. Visiting hours will be held in the O'Brien Funeral Home, 146 Dorchester Street, South Boston, on Tuesday from 4-8PM. Funeral Mass in Gate of Heaven Church, 615 East Fourth Street, South Boston on Wednesday at 10am. Interment Cedar Grove Cemetery, Dorchester. In lieu of flower donations may be made in Sharon's memory to the Lindemann Mental Health Center, 25 Staniford Street, Boston MA 02114.
View the online memorial for Sharon M., Toomey
Published in Boston Herald from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019