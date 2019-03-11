Boston Herald Notices
|
Rogers & Hutchins Funeral Home & Crematory Services
292 Massachusetts Ave
Arlington, MA 02474
(781) 641-0292
More Obituaries for Sharron Schofield
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharron C. (Madore) Schofield


1941 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers
Sharron C. (Madore) Schofield Notice
of Arlington, March 7, 2019 at age 77. Devoted wife of over 50 years to Robert B. Schofield. Loving and cherished mother of Kelli Schofield of Australia. Also survived by many loving relatives and friends. Sharron was a longtime employee in the accounts payable department of W.R. Grace in Cambridge. At Sharron’s request all services will be private. Please think of making a donation in her memory to the Animal Rescue League of Boston, 10 Chandler St., Boston, MA 02116 or the Salvation Army, 402 Mass Ave, Cambridge, MA 02139. Arrangements by Rogers & Hutchins Funeral Homes, 292 Mass. Ave., Arlington. www.rogersfuneralhome.net http://www.lastingmemories.com/sharron-c-schofield-madore
Published in Boston Herald on Mar. 11, 2019
