On Sunday, July 14, 2019, at the age of 28 Shayne Richard Stilphen lost his life to the disease of addiction. Shayne fought hard for 12 years to overcome addiction with a magnitude of admissions to treatment. He was born in Quincy to Lynnel (Silva) Cox and Richard Stilphen Jr. Shayne was a simple man who put everyone before himself. Shayne was a loving, protective son to his mother and father. To his sisters he was a ray of sunshine, offering priceless words of wisdom always. Family was everything to Shayne and Shayne was everything to them.
Shayne will be remembered for: his boyish, handsome face; his smile that lit up a room; his sense of humor alongside his one liners that brought a smile to the saddest or maddest face; his talented, generous hands that could fix or draw anything; his enthusiasm for sports; his desire to one day become the "Boston Barbah"; the way people were drawn to him and the loving, lasting impressions he made on everyone that crossed his path.
Shayne chose to see the goodness in all the people he surrounded himself with. On any given day Shayne could be seen helping others, he was a stand up guy. Although his life has ended, the best of Shayne Richard Stilphen is yet to come.
Shayne was raised in East Bridgewater by his mother and in Venice, Florida by his father yet Shayne identified himself as "being from Weymouth" where his parents grew up as neighborhood sweethearts.
Shayne is survived by his loving mother, Lynnel (Silva) Cox of East Bridgewater, father Richard W. Stilphen, Jr. of Venice, Florida, loving sisters Barbara and Sarah O'Brien of East Bridgewater, longtime girlfriend Caitlin Agresti of Everett, cherished grandson to deceased grandmothers Leona (Antonelli) Dinova and Diane (Little) Stilphen, grandfathers Richard W. Stilphen, Sr. of Venice, Florida and James Dinova of Clearwater, Florida, along with many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends who adored him.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Friday 4-8 PM in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, SOUTH WEYMOUTH at 809 Main Street (Rte 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital). Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 9 AM on Saturday prior to the Funeral Mass in St. Francis Xavier Church, Weymouth at 10 AM. Burial in Fairmount Cemetery, Weymouth. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hand Delivered Hope, P.O. Box 189, East Bridgewater, MA 02333. Proceeds will be used to fund hope deliveries offering nutrition and comfort to those suffering from addiction, calling the streets home. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in Boston Herald on July 18, 2019