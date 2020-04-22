|
of Somerville, April 12, born on August 8, 1981. Mother of Sareena, Armani and Julius. Daughter of Katherine and Raymond Levasseur. Sister of Danielle Driscoll, L. J. Sullivan, Stacy, Billy and R. J. Levasseur. Grand daughter of Barbara Lukosunas, the late Lawrence Sullivan, Emma and Raymond Levasseur. Survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. For guest book visit donovanaufierofuneralhome.com.
Published in Boston Herald on Apr. 22, 2020