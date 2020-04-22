Boston Herald Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donovan-Aufiero Funeral Home
140 Otis Street
Cambridge, MA 02141
(617) 876-7815
Resources
More Obituaries for Sherri Levasseur
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sherri Levasseur


1981 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sherri Levasseur Notice
of Somerville, April 12, born on August 8, 1981. Mother of Sareena, Armani and Julius. Daughter of Katherine and Raymond Levasseur. Sister of Danielle Driscoll, L. J. Sullivan, Stacy, Billy and R. J. Levasseur. Grand daughter of Barbara Lukosunas, the late Lawrence Sullivan, Emma and Raymond Levasseur. Survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. For guest book visit donovanaufierofuneralhome.com.



View the online memorial for Sherri LEVASSEUR
Published in Boston Herald on Apr. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sherri's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Donovan-Aufiero Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -