Boston Herald Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home
141 Smith Edward Road
Kernersville, NC 27284
(336) 993-2136
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Sullivan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Cecelia (Newcomb) Sullivan


1928 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers
Shirley Cecelia (Newcomb) Sullivan Notice
Of Winston Salem, 91, passed away Monday, April 29, 2019, at Forsyth Medical Center. Shirley was born on March 11, 1928 in Suffolk County, MA to Edward Henry and Cecelia Ross Newcomb. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Shirley loved gardening and being outside, especially the beach. She was also a big fan of the Boston Celtics. In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur David Sullivan; a son, James Sullivan; two sisters, Irene Gannon and Helen Preusch; and three brothers. Surviving are her daughters, Carole Sullivan of Laconia, NH, and Ann Courville of Winston-Salem; grandchildren, Lisa Keene (David) of FL, Christine Sullivan of NH, Michael Sullivan (Amy) of MA, Cecelia and Tony Courville (and their father, Ron Courville) all of NC; six great grandchildren; a daughter-in-law, Cynthia Sullivan of MA; and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Hayworth Miller Kernersville Chapel. An internment will be held at a later date at Bourne National Cemetery in Massachusetts. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/shirley-cecelia-newcomb-sullivan
Published in Boston Herald on May 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home
Download Now