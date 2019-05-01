|
Of Winston Salem, 91, passed away Monday, April 29, 2019, at Forsyth Medical Center. Shirley was born on March 11, 1928 in Suffolk County, MA to Edward Henry and Cecelia Ross Newcomb. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Shirley loved gardening and being outside, especially the beach. She was also a big fan of the Boston Celtics. In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur David Sullivan; a son, James Sullivan; two sisters, Irene Gannon and Helen Preusch; and three brothers. Surviving are her daughters, Carole Sullivan of Laconia, NH, and Ann Courville of Winston-Salem; grandchildren, Lisa Keene (David) of FL, Christine Sullivan of NH, Michael Sullivan (Amy) of MA, Cecelia and Tony Courville (and their father, Ron Courville) all of NC; six great grandchildren; a daughter-in-law, Cynthia Sullivan of MA; and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Hayworth Miller Kernersville Chapel. An internment will be held at a later date at Bourne National Cemetery in Massachusetts. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
Published in Boston Herald on May 1, 2019