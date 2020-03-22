Boston Herald Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Douglass Edgerley & Bessom Funeral Home
25 Sanborn Street
Reading, MA 01867
(781) 944-0284
For more information about
Shirley Fairchild
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Fairchild
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Evelyn (Mills) Fairchild


1924 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley Evelyn (Mills) Fairchild Notice
of Reading at 95. March 16th, 2020. Beloved wife of John Fairchild for 65 years. Adored mother of Barbara Burns of Reading, David and his wife Angeline of Soddy Daisy Tennessee, and Marsha and her longtime partner Jeremy Dolan of Stoneham. "Mom" of James Fairchild and his wife Deidre and Lee and his wife Elizabeth of San Diego, California. Grandmother of 8, Great Grandmother of 8. A Private burial will be held at Forest Glen Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank all those responsible for allowing her to remain in her home until the very end. In lieu of flowers, donations in Shirley's' name may be made to the . For on line guest book visit johnbdouglassfuneralhome.com. Arrangements under the direction of the Douglass, Edgerley & Bessom Funeral Home, Reading



View the online memorial for Shirley Evelyn (Mills) Fairchild
Published in Boston Herald on Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Douglass Edgerley & Bessom Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -