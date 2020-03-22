|
|
of Reading at 95. March 16th, 2020. Beloved wife of John Fairchild for 65 years. Adored mother of Barbara Burns of Reading, David and his wife Angeline of Soddy Daisy Tennessee, and Marsha and her longtime partner Jeremy Dolan of Stoneham. "Mom" of James Fairchild and his wife Deidre and Lee and his wife Elizabeth of San Diego, California. Grandmother of 8, Great Grandmother of 8. A Private burial will be held at Forest Glen Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank all those responsible for allowing her to remain in her home until the very end. In lieu of flowers, donations in Shirley's' name may be made to the . For on line guest book visit johnbdouglassfuneralhome.com. Arrangements under the direction of the Douglass, Edgerley & Bessom Funeral Home, Reading
Published in Boston Herald on Mar. 22, 2020