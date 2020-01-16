|
age 76, of Boston, January 12, 2020. Wife of the late Jake Coakley. Beloved mother of Vickie Coakley-Thornton (Bruce), Pamela Coakley-Harold (Trod), Jakie Gerald Coakley (Nicole), Maurice Coakley (Erikka), and Taniaka Coakley (Otis). Proud grandmother of 16, Julia also leaves a host of great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Funeral Tuesday 11AM at Faithful Church of Christ 235 Woodrow Ave. Dorchester. Visiting with the family Tuesday 10AM at Church. Interment at Forest Hills Cemetery. To post a sympathy message visit www. DavisofBoston.com.
Published in Boston Herald on Jan. 16, 2020