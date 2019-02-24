|
|
(Quinn) – Lifetime resident of Somerville passed away on February 20, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert F. Sullivan. Longtime companion of the late John Burley. Loving mother of the late Sheila Gabalis, Robert F. Sullivan Jr. and Stephen Sullivan. Sister of Audrey Coneeny and the late Helen Ramsey and Robert Quinn. Cherished grandmother of Wade Sullivan, Jennifer Rocco her husband Anthony, Michael Gabalis and his late wife Gena. Mother- in-law of Steven Gabalis and Samantha Sullivan. Great grandmother of Noah Rocco, Kaylee and Kelsey Gabalis. Arrangements by the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq) Somerville. Funeral Services will be private. For more information visit dohertyfuneralservice.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/shirley-m-sullivan-1
Published in Boston Herald on Feb. 24, 2019