Boston Herald Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home
8 Spring Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
617-325-3600
Memorial service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
1:00 PM
Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home
8 Spring Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley White
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley White

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley White Notice
of West Roxbury, December 25, 2019. Beloved mother of Janette White of West Roxbury and the late Johnnie White Jr. Surrogate mother of Jennifer Tyler of Boston. Dear grandmother of Eric Stoner and Jahvey White. Loving sister of Betty Baugh of NY and the late Mary Franklin. Also survived by 8 nieces and nephews. Memorial Service Friday at 1 p.m. at the Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home 8 Spring St. (at the corner of Centre St.) WEST ROXBURY. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Shirley's memory to The Home for Little Wanderers 10 Guest St. Boston, MA 02135 (thehome.org). Directions and guestbook at www.KfouryFuneral.com

Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home

West Roxbury 617-325-3600



View the online memorial for Shirley, WHITE
Published in Boston Herald on Jan. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -