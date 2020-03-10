|
|
of Walpole, March 8, 2020, age 85. Beloved husband of the late Sohair H. (Fragalla) Boulos. Loving father of Sherif S. Boulos and his wife, Melissa, of Milford and Mel S. Boulos of Burlington. Cherished grandfather of Joshua, Jacob, Adam, Hannah, Elizabeth, Thomas, and Matthew. Brother of Reda Boulos of Chicago, Handy Boulos of Egypt, the late Monir Boulos, the late Mofrah Boulos, and the late Nadia Nakhla. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Shoukry's visitation on Friday from 5 to 8 PM in the James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, 48 Common Street, Walpole. A Funeral Service will be held in the Arabic Evangelical Church, 225 Spring Street, West Roxbury on Saturday at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow in Terrace Hill Cemetery in Walpole. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: The COPD Foundation, 3300 Ponce De Leon Blvd, Miami, FL 33134.
View the online memorial for Shoukry, BOULOS
Published in Boston Herald on Mar. 10, 2020