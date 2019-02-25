|
,“Sam” “Soph” of Chestnut Hill, 86, died Saturday, February 23rd, 2019. He leaves his wife Dorothy (Burgess) Lycourgos and daughter Maria Lycourgos; brother Michael and his wife Meni, a niece and nephew in Greece; and many friends. Born in Greece, son of Maria and Grigorios Lycourgos, he lived in chestnut Hill for over 30 years. Sofocles was a Corporal in the Army during the Korean Conflict, serving his country honorably. He was a businessman owning several businesses including Elite Cleaners in Boston. He was also a long time employee of Jimmies Harborside Restaurant. He had a warm engaging, friendly personality that allowed him to make connections with many people especially in the role of ma?tre-de. Sofocles had a passion for cooking, sports, travel, and classical music. He was a longtime member of Boston YMCA. A wake service will be held on February 26th between 4:00-8:00 pm at Robert J. Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home, 1803 Centre St West Roxbury, 617-323-5600. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Sofocles to the Hellenic Cardiac Fund for Children c/o Children’s Hospital, 1 Autumn St. # 731, Boston, MA 02215 or to Eliot Health & Rehab 168 W Central St, Natick MA 01760. Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home www.lawlerfuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/sofocles-lycourgos
Published in Boston Herald on Feb. 25, 2019