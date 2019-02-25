Boston Herald Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robert J. Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home
1803 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 323-5600
Wake
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Robert J. Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home
1803 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sofocles Lycourgos
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sofocles Lycourgos

Notice Condolences Gallery Flowers

Sofocles Lycourgos Notice
,“Sam” “Soph” of Chestnut Hill, 86, died Saturday, February 23rd, 2019. He leaves his wife Dorothy (Burgess) Lycourgos and daughter Maria Lycourgos; brother Michael and his wife Meni, a niece and nephew in Greece; and many friends. Born in Greece, son of Maria and Grigorios Lycourgos, he lived in chestnut Hill for over 30 years. Sofocles was a Corporal in the Army during the Korean Conflict, serving his country honorably. He was a businessman owning several businesses including Elite Cleaners in Boston. He was also a long time employee of Jimmies Harborside Restaurant. He had a warm engaging, friendly personality that allowed him to make connections with many people especially in the role of ma?tre-de. Sofocles had a passion for cooking, sports, travel, and classical music. He was a longtime member of Boston YMCA. A wake service will be held on February 26th between 4:00-8:00 pm at Robert J. Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home, 1803 Centre St West Roxbury, 617-323-5600. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Sofocles to the Hellenic Cardiac Fund for Children c/o Children’s Hospital, 1 Autumn St. # 731, Boston, MA 02215 or to Eliot Health & Rehab 168 W Central St, Natick MA 01760. Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home www.lawlerfuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/sofocles-lycourgos
Published in Boston Herald on Feb. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Robert J. Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home
Download Now