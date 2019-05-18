|
COLTEN, Stanley, 80, longtime resident of Haverhill, passed on May
16. U.S. Army Veteran and former owner of North Shore Patrol, a large
security company he owned for many years. After retirement he hosted a
local political show on the City of Haverhill that ran for over 20 years
and was a Board of Director to HC Media. Stan loved his country, the
City of Haverhill, his family and will be deeply missed. Survived by his
son Marc Colten and wife Cynthia of CA; siblings Leonard Colten of
Hull, Bebe Cooper of Randolph, Morton Berenson of Jamaica Plain and
Bernice Etcoff of TX; and many nieces and nephews. Graveside services
with U.S. Army Honors will be held on Sunday, May 19, in Independent
Pride of Boston Cemetery, 19 Washington Street, Woburn at 12:00 PM.
Contributions in Stan's memory to the MSPCA at Nevins Farm, 400
Broadway, Methuen, MA 01844 at www.mspca.org/adoption-
centers/nevins-farm-adoption-center . Arrangements by Driscoll Funeral
Home, Haverhill. For online guestbook, please visit
www.driscollcares.com
