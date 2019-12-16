|
59, of Danvers, passed away suddenly on Thursday, December 12, 2019. Born in Lynn on July 27, 1960, he was the son of the late Sven R. and Priscilla (Cook) Svensson. For twenty-two years, Stanley was employed by the MBTA. An avid sportsman, he loved hunting, fishing, and clamming. He enjoyed travel and had recently returned from a ten-day vacation. An enthusiastic poker player, he made frequent trips to the tables in Seabrook and Foxwoods. He was a member of the Golden Fleece Lodge A.F. & A.M. in Marblehead. Stanley had previously served Danvers as a member of the Board of Selectmen and was currently serving as chairman of the Electric Light Board. He leaves his soulmate, Elizabeth Eglee Lapointe of Danvers, with whom he shared sixteen years of love, his sister, Linda Russell, his brother, Kenneth, his sister-in-law Harriett, his nephew, Rickard, and his niece Marilene, all of Jonkoping, Sweden, and his uncle, Kjell Svensson of Boras, Sweden. Although Stanley had no children of his own, he cherished his partner Elizabeth's children, Alex and Danielle Lapointe, Jonathan Lapointe, and Jacki and Ed Stearly. He was predeceased by his sister, Kristina Svensson. His Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 10AM in C.R. Lyons & Sons Funeral Directors, 28 Elm St., Danvers. Burial will follow in Walnut Grove Cemetery, Danvers. Relatives and friends are invited. Visiting hours are Wednesday from 4-7PM in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations in Stanley's name may be made to Cape Ann Animal Aid, 4 Paws Ln., Gloucester, MA 01930. For directions or to leave a condolence, please visit www.LyonsFuneral.com.
