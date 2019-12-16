Boston Herald Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
C.R. Lyons & Sons Funeral Directors
28 Elm Street
Danvers, MA 01923-2802
(978) 777-7900
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
C.R. Lyons & Sons Funeral Directors
28 Elm Street
Danvers, MA 01923-2802
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
C.R. Lyons & Sons Funeral Directors
28 Elm Street
Danvers, MA 01923-2802
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Stanley Svensson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stanley E. Svensson


1960 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stanley E. Svensson Notice
59, of Danvers, passed away suddenly on Thursday, December 12, 2019. Born in Lynn on July 27, 1960, he was the son of the late Sven R. and Priscilla (Cook) Svensson. For twenty-two years, Stanley was employed by the MBTA. An avid sportsman, he loved hunting, fishing, and clamming. He enjoyed travel and had recently returned from a ten-day vacation. An enthusiastic poker player, he made frequent trips to the tables in Seabrook and Foxwoods. He was a member of the Golden Fleece Lodge A.F. & A.M. in Marblehead. Stanley had previously served Danvers as a member of the Board of Selectmen and was currently serving as chairman of the Electric Light Board. He leaves his soulmate, Elizabeth Eglee Lapointe of Danvers, with whom he shared sixteen years of love, his sister, Linda Russell, his brother, Kenneth, his sister-in-law Harriett, his nephew, Rickard, and his niece Marilene, all of Jonkoping, Sweden, and his uncle, Kjell Svensson of Boras, Sweden. Although Stanley had no children of his own, he cherished his partner Elizabeth's children, Alex and Danielle Lapointe, Jonathan Lapointe, and Jacki and Ed Stearly. He was predeceased by his sister, Kristina Svensson. His Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 10AM in C.R. Lyons & Sons Funeral Directors, 28 Elm St., Danvers. Burial will follow in Walnut Grove Cemetery, Danvers. Relatives and friends are invited. Visiting hours are Wednesday from 4-7PM in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations in Stanley's name may be made to Cape Ann Animal Aid, 4 Paws Ln., Gloucester, MA 01930. For directions or to leave a condolence, please visit www.LyonsFuneral.com.



View the online memorial for Stanley E., SVENSSON
Published in Boston Herald on Dec. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stanley's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of C.R. Lyons & Sons Funeral Directors
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -