|
|
who was also known as "Steffie" died in Bridgewater on January 1, 2020. She was born in Boston on June 6, 1923 and was the wife of the late Santo J. "Sam" Forte.
Steffie was a beautician/cosmetologist in Boston and after she married her husband Sam, she relocated to Brockton. They lived in his family home and spent time in her summer home in Nahant.
She is survived by her step children, Jay, Ron and Maria and their spouses, as well as her seven grandchildren and three great grandchildren. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Her husband Sam, pre-deceased her as well as her brother Joe LaMalfa and sister Mary Leary. Steffie will be remembered by all for the part she played in their lives.
A Funeral Mass will be held in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 433 West St, Brockton on Saturday January 11, 2020 at 10am. She will be buried in Green Lawn Cemetery in Nahant. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the 309 Waverley Oak Road, Waltham, MA 02452. For online condolences please visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
View the online memorial for Stefina F., Forte (LaMalfa)
Published in Boston Herald on Jan. 5, 2020