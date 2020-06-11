age 33 of Haverhill, MA, unexpectedly passed away on May 29th, 2020.Stephanie was born in Natick, MA on May 18th, 1987, and resided in Dover, MA, Hampton, NH and ultimately in an apartment in Haverhill, MA, which she so loved. She was a graduate of Winnacunnet High School.Stephanie was a beautiful, red-headed, left-handed firecracker and there was never a dull moment when you were with her. Sadly, she was hit by a car as a pedestrian in Hampton, NH at the age of 13, leaving her with a lifetime of pain management issues. She did however try her hand at a few occupations, most notably as a private party disc jockey, known as "DJ Stephi D Stylz".Stephanie cherished her mother's cooking, all things hair and makeup, and the ocean. She was incredibly trusting and adventurous. She loved music and singing with every fiber of her being and hoped to one day become a comedian with her uniquely endearing and honest brand of humor.Stephanie is preceded by her grandmothers, Margaret Roberts and Norma Jean Dowlearn, grandfather Francis Roberts, uncle Brian Roberts, aunt Jane Houle, cousin Aaron Houle and dog, Max. She is survived by parents R. Steven Dowlearn and Margaret Dowlearn, brother Douglas Dowlearn, sister Margaret (Dowlearn) Flint and brother-in-law Michael Flint, nephews Chase and Channing Flint, friend Jeff Bradley and many beloved aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and friends.Due to the pandemic, the family will be having a small private outdoor remembrance for Stephanie. If you would like to attend the ceremony virtually, please emailfireglow@comcast.net for details.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to:The Justice Resource Institute