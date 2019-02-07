|
Jasmin Stephanie Marie (Schena) , age 30, passed away unexpectantly on January 31, 2019. She was the beloved daughter of Charles and Marion (Crooker) Schena. She leaves her daughter, Felicity Elizabeth Jasmin who was her pride and joy. She was the sister of Michael Schena and his wife Ashley of Virginia. She was the former wife of James Jasmin. She leaves her Aunt Sally Crooker of Wareham, Aunt Caroline Crooker of Scituate, Uncle Albert Crooker and his wife Joane of Duxbury, Uncle David Schena and his wife Carol of Acton and many nieces and nephews. Stephanie was born on January 27, 1989 in Attleboro. She attended Sacred Heart Elementary School and graduated from Plymouth South High School. She was a member of the DAVA (Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary). Stephanie’s family will remember her for being a smart and artistic person, who enjoyed reading, going to the movies, and taking long walks in the woods. She found peace and tranquility at a special spot near her home on the cliff, that Stephanie referred to as her “serenity spot”. She loved cats and dogs, especially her cat, Niko and her dog, Coco. Her favorite time was spent at Plymouth and Nantasket Beach and she loved riding the merry-go-round with Felicity in Nantasket. Stephanie’s love for her family, friends and especially Felicity was unmeasurable. She was a bright light in the lives she touched and will be dearly missed. A period of visitation will take place on Friday, February 8, 2019, from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm, with a 7:00 pm memorial service at the Davis Funeral and Cremation Life Celebration Home, 619 State Road, Plymouth (Manomet). For more information or to sign the online guestbook please, visit www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in Boston Herald on Feb. 7, 2019