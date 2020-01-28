|
of Randolph, January 25, 2020 at age 38. Devoted husband of Cynthia "Cindy" Chu-Angier. Adored father of Daniel and Irena Angier. Loving son of the late Cathy Sullivan and the late Stephen E. Angier Sr. Beloved brother of the late James Sullivan. Also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins and many other loving relatives and friends. Visiting hours at the Rogers Funeral Home, 380 Cambridge St., Cambridge on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm, with a prayer service to follow in the funeral home. Burial will be at the Central Cemetery in Randolph. Stephen was a longtime employee for the Department of Public Works in Cambridge.
Published in Boston Herald on Jan. 28, 2020