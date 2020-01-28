Boston Herald Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rogers Funeral Home and Cremation Services
380 Cambridge Street
Cambridge, MA 02141
(617) 876-8964
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Rogers Funeral Home and Cremation Services
380 Cambridge Street
Cambridge, MA 02141
View Map
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
12:00 PM
Rogers Funeral Home and Cremation Services
380 Cambridge Street
Cambridge, MA 02141
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen Angier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen E. Angier

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stephen E. Angier Notice
of Randolph, January 25, 2020 at age 38. Devoted husband of Cynthia "Cindy" Chu-Angier. Adored father of Daniel and Irena Angier. Loving son of the late Cathy Sullivan and the late Stephen E. Angier Sr. Beloved brother of the late James Sullivan. Also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins and many other loving relatives and friends. Visiting hours at the Rogers Funeral Home, 380 Cambridge St., Cambridge on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm, with a prayer service to follow in the funeral home. Burial will be at the Central Cemetery in Randolph. Stephen was a longtime employee for the Department of Public Works in Cambridge.



View the online memorial for Stephen E., Angier
Published in Boston Herald on Jan. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stephen's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rogers Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -