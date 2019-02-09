|
PICKETT Stephen H., 60, of Brockton, native of Brookline, Feb. 7, 2019, after a courageous battle with ALS; son of the late Herbert & Marian (Murray) Pickett; owner of two Snap-On Tools franchises; beloved father of Christopher Pickett & his wife Tiffany of S. Easton, & twins Jessica & Kerry Pickett, both of Bridgewater; brother of Mary Beth Gongora of NC & Catherine Chaplic of FL; loving companion of Paula Mahoney of Rockland; & an uncle of many nieces & nephews. All are welcome to calling hours Monday, Feb. 11th from 4-8 p.m. in Waitt Funeral Home, 850 N. Main St., Brockton, funeral from Waitt Funeral Home Tuesday, Feb. 12th at 8 a.m., funeral Mass at 9 a.m. in St. Edith Stein Church & burial at Melrose Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to ALS ONE, 7 Industrial Way, Whitman, MA 02382 (www.alsone.org/donate). Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.
Published in Boston Herald on Feb. 9, 2019