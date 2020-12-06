1/1
Stephen Hurley
Hurley, Stephen (Steve) Francis, 67 of Plymouth, formerly of Waltham and Natick, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, December 1. Steve was born to the late Jean Hurley-Rier on October 16, 1953.

Steve served in the United States Air Force and worked as a truck driver for Granite City Electric for 20 years. Steve is remembered for his many years as a youth soccer coach in Plymouth. He loved playing baseball, golfing and fishing. Steve was an avid Patriots fan and loved watching sports. He especially loved spending time with his granddaughters.

Steve was the loving husband of Susan (Burgess) Hurley of Plymouth. Loving father of Tiffaney Hurley-Hickey and husband Kevin Hickey of Plymouth, and the late Michael Stephen Hurley. Loving grandfather of Peyton and Hailey. Steve is survived by his siblings, brother and sister in-laws and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral arrangements will be under the care of the Bartlett Funeral Home, 338 Court Street, Plymouth. Visitation will be held on December 8th, 2020 from 10am – 12pm. Interment will be private.



View the online memorial for Stephen Hurley

Published in Boston Herald on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
8
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
Bartlett Funeral Home
338 Court St
Plymouth, MA 02360
(508) 746-3456
December 5, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. You were a wonderful Brother in-law and Awesome Uncle to my Daughters and Grandchildren.
You will be forever in our hearts. May God Bless you. Earlene ❤
Earlene
Family
December 5, 2020
Rest in Peace Steve--we had a lot of laughs in the old Boston Insulated Wire days. Bob Bastoni
Bob bastoni
