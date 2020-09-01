Of Salem, formerly of Revere (Beachmont), age 69, August 28th. Loving husband of Ann (Taylor) DeLorenzo with whom he shared 43 years of marriage. Devoted father to Anthony DeLorenzo & his wife Michelle of Beverly, Andrew DeLorenzo & his wife Amanda of Salem. Beloved grandfather to Gianna, Alessia & Rocco. Son of the late Anthony "Sevie" & Carmelina "Millie" (Santosuosso) DeLorenzo. Loving brother to Anthony "DeDe" DeLorenzo Jr. of Revere & Lisa "Candy" DeLorenzo of Charlestown. Relatives & friends are invited to attend visitation at Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave, SAUGUS, on Thursday, 3-7 p.m. Adhering to the state guidelines & CDC recommendations, face coverings & social distancing practices will be required. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to MGH Cardiology Unit at www.giving.massgeneral.org
