Stephen J. Gridley
1971 - 2020
of Lynnfield, formerly of Peabody, age 48, May 20, 2020, son of the late Ralph W. and Joan (O'Leary) Gridley. Surviving him are two sisters, Anne Ventola and her husband, Mark of Lynnfield and Ellen Lord of Peabody, two brothers, Kevin Gridley and his wife, Brandy of Somers, CT and Michael Gridley of FL, three nieces, Katherine Ventola, Brenna and Alyssa Gridley and two nephews, Stephen Lord and Christopher Ventola. He was also survived by aunts, cousins, godchildren, and a great niece and nephew. His funeral services will be private. Arrangements by the Conway Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home, 82 Lynn St., Peabody. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to the Jimmy Fund, c/o Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168. For online condolences, please visit www.ccbfuneral.com.



View the online memorial for Stephen J. GRIDLEY

Published in Boston Herald on May 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home
82 Lynn Street
Peabody, MA 01960
(978) 531-0472
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 24, 2020
We are so sad to hear about Coach Gridley. Grid was a great coach and mentor to all of his players. I feel very honored and fortunate to play for Grid. I will never forget my Lightning years and will always cherish our baseball trips to Chicago, Sarasota, and travelling all over New England with the team. Go Lightning! Thank you Coach Grid!
Caulin & Bucky Rogers
Friend
May 23, 2020
Such a great guy and Im so sorry to hear this I was best friends with his brother Michael
Charles Riehle
Friend
