61, of Jacksonville, FL and formerly of Dedham, MA, passed away on September 9, 2019. He was the proud father to son John and his wife Kristine of Longmeadow, MA, and his granddaughters, Caroline and Eleanor; and son James and his wife Kristine of Hanover, MD. He is survived by his sister Jean and her husband Jim of Mansfield, MA; his brother Richard and wife Jennifer of Falmouth, MA; his sister Ellen and her husband David of Mansfield, MA; his sister Ann of Dedham, MA; and his sister Susan of Arlington, VA. The oldest son to Margaret and the late Henry Mosychuk, both of whom he loved dearly, he was raised in Dedham before raising his family in Norton, MA and Jacksonville, FL. He graduated from Dedham High School in 1976. He attended college at UMASS Amherst, where he was a brother of the Kappa chapter of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity, before graduating from Northeastern University summa cum laude as class marshall in 1990. An engineer in profession and at home, he completed the construction of his family's second floor of their first home and always seemed to have an ongoing project at home or in the garage. Steve was an avid cyclist, photographer, and American muscle car fan, and his granddaughters will play with the model cars he left for years to come.
A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary's Church, Dedham, MA at 11am on Saturday, September 28, 2019. Steve's relatives and friends kindly invited. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Steve's memory to Catholic Charities, 134 E Church St, Jacksonville, FL 32202. Online guestbook at gfdoherty.com.
Published in Boston Herald on Sept. 22, 2019