of Cambridge, January 3. Beloved husband of Natalie Furtado Latorella. Son of the late Pasquale and Grace (Nixon) Latorella. Loving father of Stephen Jr. and his wife Jayme, Michael Latorella and grandfather of Olivia, Jonathan and Stevie. Dear son-in-law of Natalia Furtado. Devoted brother of Elaine Sarchioni and her husband Al, Pamela Latorella-DeMille and her husband Daniel, the late George Safarian, Maureen Sauer and Philip Latorella. Funeral from the Donovan-Aufiero Funeral Home, 140 Otis St., Cambridge Saturday at 9 AM followed by his Funeral Mass in the Sacred Heart Church, 49 Sixth St., Cambridge at 10 AM. Visiting Friday 4-7 PM. In lieu of flowers please make donations in his memory to the . For guest book visit donovanaufierofuneralhome.com.
Published in Boston Herald on Jan. 8, 2020