72, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Stephen was born in Waltham, MA, a son of the late Walter and Esther Huchthausen Behnke. He was a former representative for Penguin Books, was a member of SABR (Society for American Baseball Researchers, and member of St. Paul Lutheran Church where he was former president of the congregation.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Susan Rankin Behnke; cousins Carole (Doug) Burns, Westford, MA and Diane (Danny) Carey, Chelmsford, MA, Judith and Jeanie Huchthausen, Chicago, IL; stepson, John K. "Spud" McCullough, Jr.; nieces, Stephanie Sharpe and Emily Baumil.
A private Celebration of Life will be held at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Aiken, on Wednesday, May 27, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, please direct memorial contributions to the St. Paul Lutheran Church Memorial Fund or the St. Paul Lutheran Church Endowment Fund, 961 Trail Ridge Rd., Aiken, SC 29803, or FOTAS (Aiken County Animal Shelter, https://www.fotasaiken.org/ )
Published in Boston Herald on May 22, 2020.