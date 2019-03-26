Boston Herald Notices
|
Calling hours
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Edith Stein Parish
Stephen P. McLaughlin Sr. Notice
62, of Brockton, March 25, 2019; son of the late Atty. Chester R. & Trudy M. (Gay) McLaughlin; beloved father of John F. McLaughlin (& Caitlin) of North Weymouth, Atty. Stephen P. McLaughlin Jr. (& Leanne) of Cary, N.C. & Atty. Nicole Tedesco of N.Y.; devoted Papa of Aiden, Sophie, Liam & Connor; brother of Michael J. (& Joanie) McLaughlin of Moultonborough, NH, Chester R. McLaughlin of Brockton, Atty. John W. McLaughlin (& Allison Rossignol) of Bourne, Atty. James F. “Jay” McLaughlin (& Lisa) of N. Easton, Paula J. McQuaid (& Stephen) of Hull, & the late Dianne P. McLaughlin; loved by his many nieces & nephews, he also leaves his former wife & friend Leeanne Langston of Newport, R.I. & close friend Maureen Caldwell of Holbrook. All are welcome to calling hours Wednesday 4-8 p.m. in Waitt Funeral Home, 850 North Main St., Brockton, his funeral from Waitt Funeral Home Thursday at 11 a.m., & Funeral Mass at 12 noon in St. Edith Stein Parish. Private cremation. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Old Colony Hospice, 321 Manley St. West Bridgewater MA 02379. Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272. http://www.lastingmemories.com/stephen-p-mclaughlin-sr
Published in Boston Herald on Mar. 26, 2019
