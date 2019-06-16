|
of South Boston passed away at the age of 52. Son of the late Frances and John P. Morgan Jr. Leaves behind loving daughter Victoria Morgan and her mother Helen Williams as well as son, Stephen Morgan.
Brother of Sandra Chapman, John Morgan, Coreen Atkins, Eric, Danny and Michael Hanlon and the late David Morgan. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours will be held at Casper Funeral Home located at 187 Dorchester Street in South Boston on Monday, June 17th from 4-7 PM. Please visit www.casperfuneralservices.com for online condolences.
Published in Boston Herald on June 16, 2019