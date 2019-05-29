|
Longtime Merrimack Valley Basketball RefereeNorth Andover- Stephen R. Connors, 51, died May 15, 2019 while vacationing in the Cayman Islands. He was born to the late Richard and Alice (Burns) Connors. Steve was raised and educated in Melrose, Ma. He was an employee of Central Metal Finishing, where he leaves many friends. Steve was a longtime basketball referee in the Merrimack Valley for more than two decades. He was a member of IAABO board 130 and the Andover 1078 Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed reading, travel, all sports and his greatest pleasures came when he was with his wife and two daughters.He is survived by his wife of twenty two years, Jessica A. (Trela) Connors and two daughters Faith Anne and Norah Connors.Mother- in- law Rose M. (DiMaggio) Trela and his sister-in-law and brother- in-law Carrie Jane and Rick Comito of Nahant, Ma.Family and friends may call on Thursday from 4 to 8 PM at the Conte Funeral Home, 17 Third Street, North Andover MA 01845. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday at 10 AM at St. Michael's Church in North Andover. Burial will follow in Ridgewood Cemetery also North Andover.Memorial contributions may be made to Stephen's children by donating to the: Stephen R. Connors Memorial Fund, C/O Salem Five Bank, 601 Chickering Road, North Andover, MA 01845. http://www.lastingmemories.com/stephen-r-connors
Published in Boston Herald on May 29, 2019