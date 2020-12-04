Steven, at the age of 83, of Chestnut Hill, MA passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family and loved ones on Sunday, November 29, 2020 after a brief bout with cancer. He was the adored husband of Ronney Marcus Traynor for 57 years. He was the son of the late Morris and Ruth Traynor. Loving father to Wendy Traynor and Roberta Traynor, and grandfather to Hannah, Dana, and Baird Feeney. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and grandnieces and grandnephews, and his cherished dogs, Blue and Butterscotch.
Stephen started his career working at his parents' well known Newbury Street flower shop and antique store, Traynor's Flowers. As a young boy, he would make floral arrangements, deliver flowers, and work the floor selling gifts. This brought him into contact with famous writers, politicians, artists, business people and many other colorful figures. An extrovert by nature, he fell in love with sales, entrepreneurship and real estate. He would go around the city delivering flowers and envision someday becoming a landlord. After attending the University of Chicago, he came back to Boston and bought his first apartment building and a 400 car garage in downtown Boston. He built a car wash, used car dealership, and one of the largest car rental agencies in New England. He had an eye for beauty and knack for business and used both to collect real estate in Boston. He used his artistic roots to develop amazing spaces. Stephen loved to work.
Stephen was proud of the legacy he created as a philanthropist. He championed social justice issues, especially AIDS Action, and was a patron of many arts organizations including the Metropolitan Opera in New York and the Boston Symphony Orchestra. Stephen also generously supported hospitals and medical studies in Boston. He had a crazy soft spot for animals and forgave every dog all chewings of each shoe, wallet, and pair of glasses, and was delighted to be a patron of the Angell Animal Medical Center.
Stephen cherished family and loved being a grandfather. He loved to travel, to mentor, to give pep talks, and to chat about politics or real estate. He was masterful at connecting with people. The bar at Boston's University Club was his favorite spot to hold court.
Stephen lived to tiptoe on a tightrope in a bit of wind to see if he could keep his balance. He loved to walk on ice through the streets of Boston or New York at night just to get some air. He lived to talk to strangers because...well, why not.
The family has established a mentorship program for new veterinarians in Stephen's memory and asks that in lieu of flowers remembrances be sent to the Angell Animal Medical Center, 350 South Huntington Ave., Boston, 02310, or www.mspca.org/donate-now
.
Levine Chapels, Brookline
617-277-8300 www.Levinechapels.com View the online memorial for Stephen Traynor