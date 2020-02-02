|
|
94, of Brockton, died January 30, 2020. He served in the U.S. Navy during WWII & worked for the United States Postal Service for over 20 years until retirement. Husband of the late Arlene C. (Zoia) Vuono; father of Peter L. Vuono & his wife Diane of Brockton; & grandfather of Amy Vuono & Michael Vuono, both of Brockton. All are welcome to visitation Wed., Feb. 5th from 9-10 a.m. at Waitt Funeral Home, 850 North Main St., Brockton, funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Church. Burial to follow in St. Mary Cemetery, Randolph. Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.
View the online memorial for Stephen V. VUONO
Published in Boston Herald on Feb. 2, 2020