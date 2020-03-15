Boston Herald Notices
Cota Funeral Home
335 Park Street
North Reading, MA 01864
(978) 664-4340

Stephen Vangel

of Carver, Massachusetts, passed away on Wednesday, March 11, at the age of 91. Beloved husband to Lillie Vangel; devoted son of the late Henry and Margaret Vangel. adored father of Stephanie Lambert of Needham, Linda MacDonald of Texas; Margaret Litterio of Canton; and his late son, David Vangel; stepfather to Valerie and Jimmy; brother of the late Marie Peters, and his sister, Dorothy Rosales; brother-in-law to Judy and Arthur Widberg. He also leaves behind his grandsons Mason and Demetrius Vangel, Bryan Lambert Jr., Nicholas Litterio, Philip Donnellan and the late Salvatore Litterio; his great-grandchildren Sofia, Hannah, Theodore, Isaak and Vivienne, as well as many nieces and nephews. Stephen was born on March 26, 1928. He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II and later worked as a machinist for Louis Shepherd, retiring from Gillette after many years of employment. He loved the great outdoors and all animals that came his way. He volunteered at Jordan Hospital in Plymouth, MA, and drove for Meals on Wheels. He was always willing to help his neighbor. He loved his family, and he was loved by them and by many others who were blessed to know him. He will be deeply missed. His funeral will be held on 3/17 at The Dormition of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church, 29 Central St., Somerville, at 11:00 a.m., followed by interment at Knollwood Memorial Park, Canton, MA. Relatives and friends will meet at 10:30 a.m. before the service. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the above-mentioned church. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Cota Funeral Home, NORTH READING. www.cotafuneralhomes.com



Published in Boston Herald on Mar. 15, 2020
