of Randolph, formerly of Jamaica Plain, passed away suddenly on October 3, 2019, at the age of 67. Born in Boston, Steven grew up in Jamaica Plain and graduated from Jamaica Plain High School. He was a retired track welder for the MBTA where he had worked for many years. In his retirement, Steven spent much of his time volunteering at My Brother's Keeper. Steven was an avid golfer, enjoyed dancing and was the most generous person, always putting others before himself. A devoted son, father, grandfather, brother and friend, Steven will be greatly missed by all who were blessed to have known him. Steven was the husband of the late Leona (Lore) Gallagher. Loving father of Lisa M. Gallagher of Norwood. Dear grandfather of the late Victoria Gallagher-Cody. Devoted brother of Robert Gallagher of Lakeville, John Gallagher of Duxbury, Joey Gallagher of Hyde Park, Leo Gallagher of Attleboro, Carol DeGatano of Whitinsville, Dorothy Gavin of Attleboro, Christine Creighton of ME, Mary Lou Gallagher of Mansfield, Kathleen Pittore of Weymouth and the late Edward Gallagher, Elizabeth Thomas, Paul Gallagher, Lorraine Gallagher and Tommy Gallagher. Steven is survived by his first wife Karen Gallagher of Attleboro. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and a friend of Bill W. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours on Wednesday, October 9th, from 4:00 – 7:00 PM in the Cartwright Funeral Home, 419 No. Main St. (Rt. 28), Randolph. A Funeral Service will be held immediately following at 7:00 PM in the Funeral Home. Burial will be private. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made in Steven's name to My Brother's Keeper, P.O. Box 338 Easton, Massachusetts 02356. For directions or to leave a sympathy message for the family, visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.
Published in Boston Herald on Oct. 7, 2019