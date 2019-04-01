|
It is with great sadness that the family of Steven M. Higgins Sr. announce his passing after a brief illness with COPD, on March 27, 2019, at the age of 59 years. Steven (Froggy) will be lovingly remembered by his children, Kristen Marie, Steven Michael Jr. and Kory Joseph; and his siblings, Joseph and his companion Linda Schaff, Helen and her husband John Buckley, Robert and his wife Dianne, Scott and his companion Eileen Beatty and Tammy and her husband Willey Thomas, all of MA. Steve will also be fondly remembered by his grandchildren, Adamarie and Aiden and many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Steven was predeceased by his parents, Ellen M (Manning) and Vernon Higgins, and his granddaughter Julianie.Born and raised in Jamaica Plain, served in the 82nd US Army Airborne Division, and was a proud member with the Celebrate Recovery Ministry and Marked Men for Christ and Good News Bible Chapel for over 12 years. In his spare time, he enjoyed camping, being involved with his sons scouting and loved anything to do with frogs. "Froggy" was a wonderful father and a kind man who had countless friends and loved to help others in any way he could. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.Relatives and friends are invited to attend visiting hours on Thursday, April 4, 2019 from 5-7pm in the Good News Bible Chapel, 235 West St., Attleboro, MA. Followed by a Celebration of Life service beginning at 7pm in the Chapel. Burial will be at a later date.Donations in Steve's memory may be made to the , 7 Taunton Ave., Taunton, Ma. 02780 or to the COPDfoundation.orgArrangements entrusted to Foley-Cook-Hathaway Funeral Home, Attleboro, MA.
Published in Boston Herald on Apr. 1, 2019