of Arlington November 8. Beloved husband of the late Edith M., (Person) Olson. Father of Gary Stig Olson .Grandfather of Elizabeth M. Olson and Anna V. Olson both of Chelmsford. Brother of the late Borge Olson of New Orleans, Louisiana and Mae Person of Kittery, Maine. Uncle of Gail Burns of Kittery, Maine and Nelson Person of Kittery, Maine. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Graveside Services on Friday December 6th at 1:00pm in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery 70 Medford Street, Arlington. Procession to gravesite will meet at the front gate of the cemetery at 12:50pm. Mr. Olson was an active member of The Cub Scouts Pack 383, Hardy School, Arlington, Troop 302 Committee Member, Trinity Baptist Church, East Arlington and an Eagle Scout Dad. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Stig's memory to: The Boy Scouts of America , Minuteman Council , Tower Office Park, 2, Woburn, MA, 01801. www.devitofuneralhomes.com
Published in Boston Herald on Dec. 4, 2019