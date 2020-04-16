|
of Weymouth, April 14, 2020 at age 95, formerly of Somerville. Devoted wife of the late George M. Stubeda. Loving mother of Susan S. Bilder and her husband Matt Bilder, Diane M. Stubeda-Kingman and her husband Paul Kingman. Cherished grandmother of Paul and Christina Kingman. Beloved sister of the late Josephine Ciano, Mary DiLeo, Theresa Stubeda, Amelia Raneli, Linda Monti, Albert Sodi, Joseph Sodi, and Helen DiVisino. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Service will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Susan's memory to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 8th Avenue Suite 700, New York, NY 10001.
Published in Boston Herald on Apr. 16, 2020